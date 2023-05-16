Mliswa Challenges Mnangagwa On Gold Mafia Allegations

Temba Mliswa, an independent legislator in Norton, has challenged Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to respond to allegations made in Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia investigative documentary.

The documentary series claims that the First Family and senior government officials are involved in gold and money laundering activities.

Mnangagwa has not commented on the issue, but Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said that the government is taking the allegations seriously and is investigating.

During an interview with Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube on the platform In Conversation with Trevor, Mliswa, Mliswa questioned why Ewan MacMillan and Simon Rudland were not arrested. He urged Mnangagwa to respond to the allegations directly. Mliswa said:

The police have not arrested Ewan MacMillan and Simon Rudland because they had the right documentation from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as they were flying gold above board with Emirates coming back with cash and it is documented. What wrong have they done? Most of these people saw an opportunity as business people, they are capitalists and they seized an opportunity. The question is on leadership. They have done nothing wrong, they are making their own money, their duty is to make money and any opportunity they will seize on it they are exonerated. The number one citizen, the President has got to respond to these issues and (that’s my) advice, it’s either he takes it or he does not and advice does not have to go through one to nine.

Temba Mliswa questioned why President Mnangagwa had not responded to the allegations in the Gold Mafia documentary. He also criticized the presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, for not doing a good job in responding to the issue.

Mliswa was expelled from the Zanu PF party in 2015 over allegations of various charges, including insubordination and undermining the party’s authority.