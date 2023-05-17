Veteran Teacher Murdered On Way Home From Church

Mr Lovemore Marume (64), a veteran teacher, was brutally murdered on his way home from church, shocking the Kwekwe community.

His body was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on Ruvimbo Road near Ruvimbo Primary School on Tuesday at around 8:20 PM by passers-by.

A yet-to-be-identified woman’s body was also found lying dead a few meters away. Mr Marume, who was a retired school head and taught at Chiedza Primary School in Kwekwe and St Andrews Primary School in Zhombe, was last seen by his family on the same day around 4 PM on his way to church.

The Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident. He told The Chronicle:

I confirm receiving two cases of murder where a 64-year-old man and an unknown female adult were found dead along Ruvimbo Road in Mbizo Kwekwe. First to be discovered was the body of the female adult while lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road.While police details were still attending to the female victim, a motorist alerted them of another body that was a few meters away. The body was about 100 meters away from that of the female victim. The body was positively identified as that of Marume who was last seen by his wife earlier that day while on his way to church.

According to Mahoko, the female victim’s identity is unknown, and the motive behind the killings is still unclear. He urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in identifying the culprits or the deceased woman. Mahoko also appealed to individuals with information to report to the nearest police station.