ZRP Arrests Nine Robbers Who Terrorised Bulawayo Suburbs

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested nine members of a gang of armed robbers, responsible for terrorising Bulawayo residents in high-density suburbs.

The leader of the gang has been identified as 38-year-old Limukani Khupe, a prominent businessman from Plumtree, with Brendon Moyo (25), Benefit Vhudzi (37), Witness Macebo (27), Isheunesu Nhliziyo (36), Nyapo Ndlovu (26), Limukani Dube (32), and Lungisani Mpofu (24) serving as his accomplices.

The gang was captured after a thorough investigation by the police from April of this year up until their capture two days ago, the Chronicle reported citing Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube. He is quoted as saying:

As police, we appreciate the level of participation in the fight against crime by members of the public, which creates a difficult environment for criminals. We also urge the community to use target hardening techniques in their premises by increasing door and window burglar bars.

Bulawayo, the second-largest city in Zimbabwe, has experienced a surge in armed robberies in recent years. Criminals have been targeting high-density suburbs, terrorising residents and causing widespread fear.

The police have responded by launching investigations and implementing measures to combat the rise in crime, including the apprehension of notorious gangs responsible for the robberies. The gangs often use firearms and violence and have been known to target businesses as well as individuals.

The police have urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, and have appealed for assistance in their efforts to combat crime in the region. Despite these efforts, the rise in armed robberies in Bulawayo remains a concern for residents and the authorities alike, and efforts to address the issue are ongoing.

There have been reports of an influx of robbers from South Africa who are believed to be behind the recent surge in armed robberies in Bulawayo. The robbers are suspected to be part of organized crime syndicates that operate across borders, using sophisticated methods to carry out their illegal activities.