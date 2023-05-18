Teenager Found Dead After Kidnapping By Unknown Assailants

A 17-year-old boy, John Mbano of Chivhu, was found dead in a bushy area after being kidnapped by unknown assailants.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident, which occurred last Saturday. Mbano and two other commuters had boarded a silver Toyota Noah at Chivhu Chicken Inn, intending to travel to Masvingo. Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko told NewsDay:

The now-deceased has since been identified as John Mbano of Chivhu. He (Mbano) and two other commuters boarded a silver Toyota Noah at Chivhu Chicken Inn going to Masvingo. Mahoko said the vehicle already had four occupants, including the driver, three males and one female. On reaching a point near Blue Gate, the driver made a U-turn heading back to Chivhu using a detour.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko stated that the vehicle carrying John Mbano and two other passengers was stopped in a bush by four unknown assailants who demanded money and valuables from them.

The assailants tied their victims’ hands using cables and assaulted them.

The victims were robbed of US$285, R100, two cellphones, and groceries before being dumped in a nearby bush.

A police search led to the discovery of Mbano’s body in the bush with multiple stab wounds.