Update On Prices Of Basic Commodities In Zimbabwe

On Wednesday, Pindula News visited OK Zimbabwe to check the prices of basic commodities. While the prices observed in one supermarket cannot be generalised to all shops, they can still be useful as an indication of the price range of basic commodities in Zimbabwe. OK Zimbabwe, being one of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, can provide a good representation of prices in similar retail outlets. However, it is important to recognize that prices may vary based on factors such as location, availability, and seasonality. Therefore, it is always best to use such information as a guide and not as definitive pricing information for all retailers in Zimbabwe. The prices are listed below.

– Pampers (68 pieces) – $27 500

– Colgate 100ml – $2 319

– body wash – $10 139

– LED – US $6.5

– Russian Bear – $18 999

– Viceroy – $246,330

– Shoe polish – $2 000

– Sunlight Dishwash – $4 880

– Lux Soap case (12 pack) – $13 400

– Surf 2kg – $7 950

– Sta-soft 2 litres – $10 649

– Perfection soap bar – $2 599.99



– Whole chicken large – $14728.35

– Mince 1kg – $10 800



– Super beef 1kg – $18 990

– Masusu Byles 1kg – $3 070

– Chakalaka Boerwors 1kg – $8 990

– Tissue Paper 2-ply 18s – $52 999



– Loose Quality 500g – $2 799



– Lays chips 105g – $3 199

– Quench Mango cordial 2 litres – $4 999



– Cerevita 750g – $11 399

– Dendairy Milk – $3 900

– Cremora Powdered milk 1kg – $7 999

– Tips tea bags 250g – $5 400

– Knorr Soup – $1 699

– Cashel Valley baked beans – $3 079

– Willards Peanut Butter 375ml – $8 139

– Sum Mixed Jam 900G – $6 099

– Self-raising flour 2kg – $5990

– Par-boiled Rice 2kgs – $7 420



– Brown Sugar 1kg – $3 149

– Rd Seal Maize meal – $ 16 190

– Salt – $2 029

– A4 Counter Book 176 pages – $4 999

– D-lite Cooking 2 litres – $9 100

– School writing book – $899

– School Maths book – $799