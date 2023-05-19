Fake Witch Arrested For Public Indecency

A self-proclaimed traditional healer (n’anga) and a woman, who was found naked in her yard in Mufakose, were arrested on Sunday for faking spiritual powers.

It is alleged that the n’anga, Kudzai Chifombo, and the woman found naked, Idah Febi Zimbani, staged the whole incident.

The duo reportedly wanted to make it appear as if Chifombo had spiritual powers, in order for them to lure more clients.

Idah allegedly told the police that she was promised money by Chifombo to pretend to be a witch who had been trapped by her powers.

She also claimed she had not received the undisclosed amount of money, which Chifombo promised her if she wandered in her yard stark naked.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, told H-Metro that the two were jointly charged with public indecency. He said:

Police arrested a Mufakose woman together with an Epworth woman for public indecency. The Epworth woman claimed she was paid to pretend to be a witch, who had fallen off a winnowing basket while on a mission to eat human flesh, at a funeral in Mt Darwin. The two appeared at the Mbare Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with public indecency.

Idah was not asked to plead when she appeared before Mbare magistrate Jacqueline Gara.

Prosecuting, Blessing Chibowere said that Idah, who stays in Epworth, went to a house in Mufakose.

The owner of the house, Kudzai Chifombo, saw the naked Zimbani in her yard.

She called the police who came and dispersed the crowd which had gathered at her house.

After being interrogated, Idah allegedly stated that she was part of a syndicate, including Chifombo and one Winnet Chipangaipe, to boost their traditional healing business.

The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act stipulates that a person commits an offence of public indecency if they intentionally expose their genital organs in a public place or within public view.

The law also prohibits any act of engaging in sexual intercourse or any other sexual activity in a public place.

