Here Is How To Manage Electricity Usage In The Office

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) regularly adjusts electricity tariffs making it imperative for its customers to manage electricity consumption to cut costs.

ZETDC has offered some tips on managing electricity usage in in the office saying this helps alleviate pressure on the grid. Here are the tips:

Replace all incandescent lights with compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) or light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

During the day, where possible, use natural lighting from windows rather than using lights.

Switch off all lights when leaving the office.

Switch off computers and printers from the plug, when leaving the office. Appliances on standby mode still consume energy.

Insulate water heaters, hot water piping, and tanks to reduce heat loss.

Invest in energy-efficient air conditioning systems and energy-efficient electronic devices. Opt for fan heaters instead of element heaters.

Go green, and use renewable energy. Consider installing solar panels for other energy needs, and sell the excess to the grid.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing long hours of power blackouts due to under-investment in the energy sector which has resulted in ageing power plants generating below capacity.

On Friday, 19 May, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) was generating a total of 1 005MW at its five power stations against national demand of roughly 2 200MW.

Kariba was producing 750MW, Hwange, 240MW, Harare 15MW, Munyati 0MW, Bulawayo, 0MW.

