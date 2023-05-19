Irish Police Investigate Claims Gweru's Killer Car Dealer Is Living In Dublin

Police in Ireland are investigating claims that a Zimbabwean national on Interpol’s most wanted list is living under asylum seeker status in Dublin.

An Garda Síochána (Irish Police) told The Epoch Times that it was aware of claims by Zimbabwean authorities that Peter Dube is living in refugee accommodation in the Irish city using a false name.

Dube, a former car dealer in Gweru, allegedly shot dead three people and attempted to kill another woman in 2021.

He allegedly skipped the border to South Africa before obtaining a false passport and travelling to Ireland.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail in Zimbabwe last week, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said authorities believe Dube is living in a hotel being used to house refugees on the outskirts of Dublin. He said:

Peter Dube, who was 35 years old at the time of the incident, was a businessman operating Mixed Car Sale in Gweru and he was also into gold dealing. The incident occurred on April 21, 2021, around 8 pm, in Gweru, and he disappeared on the same night. Investigations also show that he helped his wife Nomatter Chawana to relocate to Dublin using a new identity.

Interpol has issued a red notice – a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition.

The Irish Mirror reported on Thursday that anonymous Police sources claimed that detectives had carried out checks at the facility where Dube is reported to have been staying. Said the source:

We are happy he is not at the facility named in the media and we have found zero evidence that he is here at all. Inquiries are continuing, but at this stage, there is nothing to suggest he is in Ireland.

According to Police, on 21 April 2021, Dube, who was a car dealer, approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer — who was seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru’s central business district, where she lived. Police said:

He fatally shot Chinhango at close range and turned the gun on his second wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he shot in the chest. She died instantly.

Dube allegedly went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo. The two sisters were rushed to the hospital, where Nyaradzo died on admission.

