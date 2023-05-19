ZIFA Requests Sheasham To Use Mandava Stadium

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), has requested that Gweru-based Sheasham Football Club use Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane for their next Premier Soccer League (PSL) match.

Throughout the week, Sheasham has been adamant that their match against CAPS United on Sunday, 21 May, will be played at their unfinished Bata Stadium.

The PSL had suspended the facility after it hosted the Sheasham versus Highlanders match, to allow for completion of construction.

In a letter addressed to Sheasham chairman Reginald Chidawanyika, acting ZIFA chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela said:

We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 15 May 2023 and concerns were fully noted. The Association also deeply understands the inconvenience caused to the club. ZIFA has had discussions with the Premier Soccer League and in the interest of football and as a way forward, we humbly request that Sheasham Football Club use Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane for their next league match. The Association fully understands and appreciates the wonderful work done by your club. We implore the club to continue with the great work and also address the following outstanding issues: (a) Clearing of debris (b) Continuous maintenance of the turf (playing surface) (c) Equipping the doping control room (d) Completion of terraces (e) Use of quarry stones in the parking areas (f) Use of non-slippery material on the tunnel pathway (g) Complete signposting of the faculty. As we await for your feedback, please dear Honourable Chairman accept our sincere and warmest regards.

The PSL has also warned Sheasham that they have no right to change a venue without approval.

More: Pindula News