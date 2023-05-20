Francis Gudyanga Released In Presidential Amnesty

Former Ministry of Mines permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga who was in jail was among thousands of inmates who benefited from the latest Presidential Amnesty.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a Presidential Amnesty releasing over 4 000 inmates.

Gudyanga was serving two and a half years for abuse of office at the Harare Central Prison.

NewZimbabwe.com reported that after his conviction, Gudyanga was sentenced to four years in prison in February last year.

The magistrate suspended 18 months of Gudyanga’s sentence on condition he restituted the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) a total of US$25 228.

Speaking to journalists as he boarded a Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Service (ZPCS) bus which was on its way to the Central Business District on Friday, Gudyanga said:

We want to thank our families, friends and well-wishers for their support and prayers and their visits but also, we want to thank the prison officers who looked after us very well. I appreciate the companionship of our fellow inmates.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered the release of 4 279 prisoners under the latest Presidential Amnesty in order to decongest prisons.

Zimbabwe’s prisons have a carrying capacity of 17 000 inmates but were holding more than 22 000.

More: Pindula News