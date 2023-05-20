Mthuli Ncube Pledges To Make Cowdray Park A Smart City

ZANU PF’s candidate for Cowdray Park constituency in Bulawayo, Mthuli Ncube, has intensified his election campaign in the sprawling suburb.

Ncube says he has embarked on infrastructure development projects, including the resurfacing of roads as well as introducing training programmes for youths.

According to Business Times, Cowdray Park suburb has over 75 000 residents, making it the second-largest suburb in Zimbabwe after Budiriro in Harare.

Speaking at a recent meeting with Cowdray Park residents, Ncube said he had brought relief to commuters by rehabilitating roads. He said:

Most commuter omnibuses could not get to certain areas. We have been working on the road network. We have those being upgraded and graded as well. The residents of Cowdray Park were walking three to four kilometers to get to the transportation areas. That’s a thing of the past. This has given a lot of relief to the elderly so that’s critically important. We want to turn Cowdray Park into a smart city and from now on we really want to be serious about it.

Ncube also said he was working with the Bulawayo City Council to ensure that all houses in the suburb are connected to the sewer system.

He added that 12 electricity transformers have been delivered so far out of an expected 38 in order to connect over 90 00 households to the national grid.

Ncube, who is the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, was uncontested in Cowdray Park during ZANU PF’s recent primary elections.

