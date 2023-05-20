Opposition Leader Elisabeth Valerio Says Acquisition Of Air Ambulances Commendable

The leader of the opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party, Elisabeth Valerio, says there is nothing wrong with the Government buying air ambulances to capacitate the country’s health delivery system.

This comes after 18 out of 32 helicopters purchased from Russia were officially handed over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at RGM International Airport in Harare on Thursday.

Twelve of the choppers were designated as air ambulances and six were assigned to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The helicopters were reportedly delivered at a cost of US$10 million each, but some reports claim that the true value of each plane is US$2.5 million.

Valerio told Pindula News that UZA does not have sufficient information on the cost of the planes but be that as it may, the acquisition of the helicopters is commendable as long as they are used for the intended purpose. She said: