Presidential Amnesty Beneficiary "Steals" Hat From Inmate

A prison inmate who benefited from the Presidential amnesty announced early this week almost lost his freedom after he was accused of stealing a hat from one of the inmates.

The two inmates were among forty-three prisoners in Beitbridge, including one woman with a child, who were released from prison in the border town under the amnesty.

NewsDay reported that Ronald Sibanda was found with the hat belonging to another inmate, but the matter was resolved amicably and everyone eventually walked out free.

Of the 43, four were from the A class, 31 from the B class and seven were from the C class.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered the release of 4 279 prisoners under the latest Presidential Amnesty in order to decongest prisons.

Zimbabwe’s prisons have a carrying capacity of 17 000 inmates but were holding more than 22 000.

More: Pindula News