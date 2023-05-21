Chamisa Lists His "Achievements" As ICT Minister During GNU Era

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa defended his record when he was the Minister of Information and Communication Technology from 2009 to 2013 during the Government of National Unity (GNU) era.

In a post on Twitter, Chamisa said he was privileged to have served the country as Minister of Information Communication Technology in the Inclusive Government and was ready to serve again in a different capacity.

A Twitter user, Nzekete AG then challenged Chamisa to reveal his achievements when he was ICT and not to mention “Nicholas Goche achievements.”

Goche was the Minister of Transport and Communication during the GNU era.

Responding to Nzekete AG, Chamisa said he introduced the Zimbabwe ICT policy framework, made ICT products cheaper and affordable, and removed duty on ICT products among other achievements. Chamisa wrote:

Zimbabwe ICT policy framework

Cheaper and affordable ICT products

Network rollout

ZimComnect E-government project

ICT Achievers Award

Digital government

Computerisation of rural schools

Deployment of Universal Services Fund to underserved areas..network in remote communities

IAPs and ISPs Policy Consultative round table

Removal of duty on ICT products

Capitalization of ICT companies

Zarnet reorientation

Training of government departments in ICTs

PFMS flagship

More: Pindula News