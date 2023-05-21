Manchester City Win 5th Title In 6 Years, On Course To Win The "Treble"

Manchester City have won their fifth title in six years – only Manchester United, from 1995/96 to 2000/01, have achieved such a feat.

With Arsenal losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, ending any mathematical probability of the Gunners overtaking Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race, Manchester City were confirmed as the 2022/23 English Premier League champions.

This was also Manchester City’s third consecutive title, again matching United as the only other team to win three in a row.

Under Alex Ferguson, Manchester United twice won a hattrick of titles.

City are on course to win a treble as they are in the FA and UEFA Champions League finals.

The Citizens face Manchester United and Inter Milan in the FA Cup final and the final of Europe’s premier cup competition, respectively.

If City win both trophies, in addition to the EPL title they have just won, they will become just the second team in English football history, after United in 1998/99, to win the “Treble.”

Under manager Guardiola, City have now won an incredible 10 major trophies since 2016.

They have also set numerous Premier League records over the years, including being the first team to reach 100 points, recording the biggest title-winning margin and the most wins in a single season.

More: Pindula News