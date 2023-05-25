We Are Not Selling Land - NRZ

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has dismissed reports on social media claiming it was selling some of its properties, including commercial stands in Harare.

In a statement, NRZ said it is not selling land anywhere in the country and urged those who want to lease its land around the country, to apply through its Regional Estates Offices in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo. Reads the statement:

The National Railways of Zimbabwe has noted with grave concern that there are some people peddling falsehoods on social media and other platforms that NRZ is sub-dividing some of its land along Kenneth Kaunda Street in Harare. The falsehoods also indicate that NRZ is selling land around Seke Road Flyover in Harare and there are fake agents claiming to be representing NRZ in these purported disposals. The fact of the matter is that the NRZ is not selling land anywhere in Zimbabwe and does not engage agents regarding issues to do with the land under its administration. Members of the public and prospective business partners who may want to lease NRZ land anywhere around the country are duly advised to make applications through the Regional Estates Offices situated in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo. Members of the public are also advised to disregard messages claiming that any of the NRZ land is for sale, this may result in them being fleeced of their hard-earned money.

More: Pindula News