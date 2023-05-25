ZEC: No Voter Registration At Voters' Roll Inspection Centres

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said voter registration will continue as it embarks on the voters’ roll inspection exercise that commences on Saturday this week.

ZEC is set to open the voters roll for inspection at all polling stations across the country until 31 May 2023 but prospective voters will not be able to register at inspection centres.

Speaking to NewsDay on Wednesday, ZEC chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said voter registration is still ongoing at the usual centres. He said:

Voter registration has not yet been closed. However, members of the public will not be able to register as voters at the polling stations. They will be just inspecting the roll. Registration will be at the usual. There is no registration at all at the inspection centres. We are extending our work. We are doing it for the benefit of the public, as an administrative matter. We are doing like what we do with the voter registration blitz to bring the centres to the people. It’s an administrative decision that we have taken to bring the centres to the people, otherwise, individuals can inspect the roll anytime, according to the law.

Silaigwana said the voters’ roll will be closed for registration two days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed the election date.

Last month, Mnangagwa told ZANU PF supporters in Mhondoro that he will proclaim the election date at the end of May.

More: Pindula News