Taxi Driver Spends Night At Shrine After Losing Car To Robbers

A Taxi driver from Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, spent a night at an Apostolic sect shrine after being robbed of his vehicle and money by two unidentified men.

Robert Mungure told H-Metro that he was hired by the men from Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre claiming they wanted to pick up their wives at Long Chen Mall.

He said the two men robbed him at gunpoint and tied him up before dumping him in an industrial area.

Mungure managed to untie himself and went to a nearby Apostolic Church, where he spent the night.

Police officers later found his vehicle dumped in Epworth, without wheels. He said:

I am yet to recover from the trauma I went through last Friday at the hands of armed robbers. I failed to pray even after finding refuge at the church shrine where I slept. Zvekutuka mapurisa zviya unenge usati wasangana nedambudziko (Those who insult the police are those who haven’t been robbed). Ndakaisa nyaya yangu kwavari ndikazonzwa Saturday vandifonera kuti mota yawanikwa (I reported the matter to the police and on Saturday, they informed me the vehicle had been recovered). I thank police as well as the apostolic church members who helped me after telling them what I had gone through.

Narrating his ordeal, Robert said he had charged the two men US$10. When they got to the Long Chen main gate, one of the robbers asked him to stop the car so that he could call his wife to inform her that they had arrived. Robert said:

He pretended as if he was taking out a cellphone from his pocket, but instead produced a knife and a pistol. He ordered me to surrender all the money I had worked for that day. The other robber grabbed me from behind and pulled me to the back seat. The armed one pistol-whipped me, and then they tied my hands and legs with shoe laces. He took my Itel cellphone and cash amounting to US$40 from my pocket and also tore my trousers and belt during the search.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident.

He urged the public to report any suspicious movements and avoid night trips.

More: Pindula News