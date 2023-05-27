Marvelous Nakamba Set To Play In "The Richest Match In The World"

Warriors midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, whose Aston Villa future is shrouded in uncertainty, has the chance to play in what is considered the richest match in the world this Saturday when Coventry City take on Luton Town in the 2023 Championship play-offs final at Wembley Stadium.

The winner of the final will be promoted to the English Premier League to join Burnley and Sheffield United who gained promotion automatically after finishing the 2022/23 season first and second on the log standings, respectively.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international joined Luton in January on a six-month loan deal and has become an integral part of the squad.

According to Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, the winner of this year’s Championship play-off final would receive US$211 million (£170 million) across the next three seasons.

Deloitte said the figure is based on “projected increases to their own commercial and matchday revenues and secured central Premier League revenues.”

The figure will increase to $360 million (£290 million) if the club avoids relegation in its first season.

Luton was one of the founding members of the Premier League in 1992 having been in English football’s top-flight division the previous season and voted for its organisation.

However, the “Hatters”, were relegated the season before the Premier League’s introduction.

Speaking to CNN Senior Sports Analyst Darren Lewis this week, Kevin Harper, a fan of Luton for over 35 years and a member of the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust, said:

That was annoying because we voted for the Premier League to come into existence but then we got relegated, so we’ve never actually set foot in it, we’ve not tasted any of the financial riches that have come that way, the profile of the Premier League.

