Nakamba Expected To Leave Aston Villa Permanently When Luton Deal Ends

Aston Villa are reportedly planning to offload Marvelous Nakamba and other players who were loaned out during the 2022/23 season.

Writing for the Birmingham Mail, reporter Joseph Chapman said Nakamba is among six Aston Villa players who are expected to be moved permanently in the next transfer window. Wrote Chapman:

Should Villa find themselves fighting on four fronts next term, beefing up the squad in the summer will be of the utmost importance to Emery, who successfully trimmed the fringes of the squad in January when sanctioning the exits of Danny Ings, Ludwig Augustinsson, Jan Bednarek, Morgan Sanson, Marvelous Nakamba and Frederic Guilbert. Of those players whose departures were loans, they’re expected to be moved on permanently this summer.

Nakamba left Aston Villa in January to join promotion-chasing Championship side Luton Town on a six-month loan deal.

Following his move to Luton, Nakamba discovered his form and quickly became an integral part of the Hatters’ squad and won the club’s Player of the Month for March.

