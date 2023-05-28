Aston Villa Fans React As Nakamba Scores For Luton In EPL Promotion Decider

On Saturday night, Marvelous Nakamba, the Zimbabwean international footballer, scored a penalty for Luton Town in a Premier League promotion decider against Coventry City. Aston Villa fans have since suggested that Luton signs the midfielder on a permanent deal.

Luton Town won promotion to the Premier League after defeating Coventry City in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium. Nakamba, who is currently on loan, was one of the penalty-takers during the shootout and scored with ease.

Marvelous Nakamba’s penalty helped Luton Town secure promotion to the English Premier League by beating Coventry City 6-5 in the playoff penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Watch the video below for more.

In response to Luton’s promotion, Aston Villa fans took to social media to express their views on Nakamba’s success with his loan club. Some fans suggested that a permanent move should occur in the summer transfer window, with a possible transfer fee of £15 million for the Zimbabwean midfielder.

The successful promotion of Luton Town means that the team will be visiting Villa Park next season. It remains to be seen whether a permanent deal will be signed, but Nakamba’s contribution to Luton’s promotion has certainly not gone unnoticed.