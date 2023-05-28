Zimbabwean Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba Scored EPL Promotion-winning Penalty For Luton Town

Zimbabwean midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, last night scored a penalty to help Luton Town secure promotion to the Premier League, where they will play in the upcoming season.

The playoff final at Wembley on Saturday saw two teams battle it out for promotion to the Premier League. Luton Town took the lead in the 23rd minute with a goal from Jordan Clark, but Coventry City equalized in the 66th minute through Gustavo Hamer.

The game remained tied 1-1 after 120 minutes of play, including extra time. Luton appeared to have scored the winning goal when Joe Taylor capitalized on a mistake from substitute Jonathan Panzo and found the back of the net. However, the goal was quickly disallowed by VAR due to a handball.

A penalty shootout ultimately decided the match, with Luton emerging victorious with a score of 6-5. Fankaty Dabo missed the decisive spot-kick for Coventry, allowing Luton to secure their promotion to the Premier League.

Nakamba took the 3rd penalty for Luton and found the back of the net.

Nakamba and fellow Zimbabwean Admiral Muskwe who is injured have made history by becoming the first two Zimbabwean players to play in the same team in the Premier League.

Zimbabweans around the world have celebrated their success, and many are eager to see what the future holds for these talented footballers.

Despite his impressive performances at Luton, it seems that Aston Villa, his [arent club, is looking to offload him and other players who were loaned out during the 2022/23 season.

Many fans are hoping that Luton Town will sign him permanently, but his high salary may prove to be a challenge.

This will be Luton’s first time playing in the Premier League, as they have not played in the top division of English football since they were relegated during the 1991-92 season, just before the Premier League began.

Luton faced relegation to the National League for the first time in the club’s history in 2009. After spending five years in the fifth division, they were promoted to League Two. Since then, the team has progressed through the divisions, eventually making it to the Championship in the 2019-20 season.

Last season, Luton Town made it to the playoff semi-finals but were beaten by Huddersfield Town.