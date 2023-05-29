EPL, Castle Lager PSL Results And Fixtures

While the English Premier League (EPL) 2022/23 season has officially come to an end, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is just 11 matches on. Before we share the results and fixtures of the PSL, let us highlight some of the major events that transpired during the EPL season.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City), with an impressive tally of 36 goals, has been awarded the Premier League Golden Boot for the season. Furthermore, he has been named the Player of the Season.

Kevin Debruyne, Haaland’s teammate, has won the Playmaker of the Season award with 16 assists.

Additionally, De Gea (Manchester United) has been recognized for his outstanding performance as a goalkeeper, having kept the most clean sheets throughout the season, with a total of 17.

EPL last day results

Crystal Palace 1 -1 Nottingham Forest

Southampton 4 – 4 Liverpool

Arsenal 5 – 0 Wolves

Leicester 2 – 1 West Ham

Chelsea 1 – 1 Newcastle

Manchester United 2 – 1 Fulham

Brentford 1 – 0 Manchester City

Leeds 1 – 4 Tottenham

Everton 1 – 0 Bournemouth

Aston Villa 2 – 1 Brighton

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Ngezi 2 – 1 Dynamos

Highlanders 1 – 1 Green Fuel

Triangle 0 – 0 Sheasham

CAPS United 1 – 1 Simba Bhora

Black Rhinos 0 – 1 FC Platinum

Manica Diamonds 0- 1 Yadah FC

Bulawayo Chiefs 1 – 1 Cranborne Bullets

Herentals 1 – 2 Hwange

Kariba vs Chicken Inn (Today at 3 pm)

PSL Log Standings after 11 games.