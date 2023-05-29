EPL, Castle Lager PSL Results And Fixtures
While the English Premier League (EPL) 2022/23 season has officially come to an end, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is just 11 matches on. Before we share the results and fixtures of the PSL, let us highlight some of the major events that transpired during the EPL season.
Erling Haaland (Manchester City), with an impressive tally of 36 goals, has been awarded the Premier League Golden Boot for the season. Furthermore, he has been named the Player of the Season.
Kevin Debruyne, Haaland’s teammate, has won the Playmaker of the Season award with 16 assists.
Additionally, De Gea (Manchester United) has been recognized for his outstanding performance as a goalkeeper, having kept the most clean sheets throughout the season, with a total of 17.
EPL last day results
- Crystal Palace 1 -1 Nottingham Forest
- Southampton 4 – 4 Liverpool
- Arsenal 5 – 0 Wolves
- Leicester 2 – 1 West Ham
- Chelsea 1 – 1 Newcastle
- Manchester United 2 – 1 Fulham
- Brentford 1 – 0 Manchester City
- Leeds 1 – 4 Tottenham
- Everton 1 – 0 Bournemouth
- Aston Villa 2 – 1 Brighton
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results
- Ngezi 2 – 1 Dynamos
- Highlanders 1 – 1 Green Fuel
- Triangle 0 – 0 Sheasham
- CAPS United 1 – 1 Simba Bhora
- Black Rhinos 0 – 1 FC Platinum
- Manica Diamonds 0- 1 Yadah FC
- Bulawayo Chiefs 1 – 1 Cranborne Bullets
- Herentals 1 – 2 Hwange
- Kariba vs Chicken Inn (Today at 3 pm)
PSL Log Standings after 11 games.
- 1 Ngezi (20 points)
- 2 Highlanders (19 points)
- 3 FC Platinum (18 points)
- 4 Bulawayo Chiefs (17 points)
- 5 CAPS United (10 matches, 17 points)
- 6 Manica Diamonds (16 points)
- 7 Dynamos (15 points)
- 8 Chicken Inn (10 matches, 15 points)
- 9 Hwange (15 points)
- 10 Triangle United (14 points)
- 11 Yadah (14 points)
- 12 Simba Bhora (11 points)
- 13 Herentals (11 points)
- 14 Kariba (11 points)
- 15 Cranborne Bullets (10 points)
- 16 Green Fuel (10 points)
- 17 Sheasham (10 matches, 10 points)
- 18 Black Rhinos (6 points)