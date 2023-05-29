Tecno To Release Latest, Camon 20, In Zimbabwe This Week

Tecno will be releasing its latest phone the Camon 20, in Zimbabwe this week. The company started teasing the launch of the phone in the country on its Instagram page last week, on 22 May.

The posts promise that the Tecno Camon 20 will be launched tomorrow, 30 May. As far as Pindula knows, the Camon is the only phone that Tecno Mobile Zimbabwe does a launch event for.

Availability and Price

The phone was announced globally on the 9th of May. The slight delay with Zimbabwe was probably due to the need to release it once people can actually buy it locally.

Going by the current prices of its predecessor the, Camon 19, the price of the Camon 20 in Zimbabwe will be between $200 and $300 depending on which variation you buy.

Material on the official Tecno Mobile website suggests the company is placing emphasis on the phone’s camera. The phone has a triple-camera system on the back, consisting of a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a QVGA AI sensor.

Camon 20 Full specifications

Battery 5,000 mAh Fast-charging 33W（Defult 18W Charger) Storage memory 256GB RAM 8GB with 8GB more of extended RAM Connectivity 4G (there’s also a 5G variant) Display 6.7 inches AMOLED with Fingerprint on Display Resolution 1080*2400 Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) Processor G85 Octa-Core Rear Camera 64MP /2MP/ AI CAM/ Quad Flash(Ring-Flash) Selfie Camera 32MP Video 1080p at 30fps on both cameras USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Operating System Android 13 with HIOS 13

Camon 20 5G?

Globally, the Camon also has a 5G variation of the phone. It’s not clear yet if this is going to be launched in Zimbabwe. At the moment, Zimbabwe is not considered a country that has extensive 5G coverage. Even though Econet launched 5G in 2022, it still just a few 5G base stations in parts of Harare.

A 5G version will therefore not be very relevant currently unless one lives or works within the range of one of the 22 5G base stations in the country. However, one may still want to buy it if they think this is the phone they will be using for the next 4 or so years. This also means one thinks the country’s economy will get better soon enough to encourage the deployment of 5G by Econet and NetOne.