Cabinet Approves Teaching Professional Council Bill

Cabinet has approved the principles of the Teaching Professional Council Bill aimed at reversing the decline in morale and behaviour standards in the practice of teaching.

This was revealed by Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, who was speaking after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Muswere said the proposed Bill will deal with quality assurance to professionalise the teaching service and raise the dignity of the profession. He said:

As such, a Teaching Profession Council will be established as a regulatory body. The Council will also promote the mandatory continuous professional development of teachers in order to ensure that the teachers have the requisite skills and competencies.

The Teaching Profession Council will comprise 15 members drawn from different organisations provided in the Bill.

Its functions will include, among others, the regulation of the professional conduct of teachers.

The objectives of establishing the Teaching Professional Council of Zimbabwe are to professionalise the teaching service and enhance the public standing of teachers, improve and maintain high-quality professional standards for teachers.

The Teaching Professional Council of Zimbabwe is envisaged to be an independent, representative and self-regulated board to champion issues around the teaching profession, strengthen professionalism in the education sector and promote the Zimbabwean philosophy of Hunhu/Ubuntu and holistic education.

More: Pindula News