House Collapses Into Mining Tunnel In Kwekwe

A family from Kwekwe, Midlands Province, narrowly escaped death after part of their house collapsed into an underground mining tunnel underneath the house.

The Chronicle reported that the Rusike family has been unknowingly living on top of a huge mining tunnel for years.

The family detected some noises due to mining activities underground and vacated the house.

Part of the house then collapsed into the tunnel after the family had moved out.

The Civil Protection team and other Government departments like the Ministry of Mines, and Environmental Management Agency inspected the scene.

The house is located in the Globe and Phoenix area, the same area as the Globe and Phoenix Primary School, which also collapsed into a mining tunnel months ago.

A number of schoolchildren at Globe and Phoenix Primary were injured after a classroom block caved in while they were in class in March this year.

More: Pindula News