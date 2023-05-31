Nakamba Announces Plans To Tour Zimbabwe's 10 Provinces

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is planning to tour all of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces during his off-season break.

The Aston Villa player spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Championship club Luton Town.

He helped the Hatters gain promotion to the English Premier League which was achieved following a win over Peter Ndlovu’s former club Coventry City on 27 May 2023.

In a statement, Nakamba said that he has now turned his focus to his Foundation, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) which seeks to help underprivileged communities through the power of sport. Reads the statement:

Thank you all for your support throughout the season. I see all the congratulatory messages, and all I can say is that gratitude is an understatement. As the football season is over, I am turning my attention to the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation during the holidays. We at the foundation work hard to raise funds and bring awareness to assist those in need and improve lives the best way we can. I was blessed to be a blessing. Through my foundation, we will embark on charity events through the summer break and try to visit each province in the country. Kindly asking all my teammates, friends, supporters, corporates, organizations and agencies who share the same vision and values to join us for this cause. The Foundation seeks to help underprivileged communities through the power of sport. You are all welcome to partake and assist in building better communities. I endeavour to travel around Zimbabwe to implement the MNF Programs using my off-season break.

The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation can be contacted at info@mnakambafoundation.org, donate@mnakambafoundation.org, www.mnakambafoundation.org

