Police Release Names Of Kwekwe-Gokwe Road Bus Accident Victims

Police have released the names of six (6) of the seven (7) victims who were killed in a road traffic accident that occurred on 27th May 2023 at the 29-kilometre peg along Kwekwe- Gokwe Road.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

The six (6) victims have been identified by their next of kin as listed: Beauty Mateu (43), a female adult, of Vulachena Village, Mbotsva Zhombe, Mikeila Gumbo (2), a female infant of Chief Sayi Gokwe, Tadiwa Zvineyi (11 months), a male infant, of Nehosho, Gweru, Confidence Sibanda (22), a female adult of Chief Sayi, Gokwe South, Edison Masapukira (58), a male adult of Mapfungautsi, Gokwe, Brenda Nyamubvura (37), of South View Park, Harare. The other victim, who is a female adult, is yet to be identified. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should exercise. extreme caution on the country’s roads and adhere to stipulated speed limits. Vehicle tyres should be checked regularly to ensure that they meet road conditions. Above all, operators should ensure that public service vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to safeguard lives on the roads.

The accident occurred when a Yutong bus travelling towards Kwekwe with sixty-two passengers on board veered off the road to the right, hit trees and overturned once, before landing on its left side.

Forty-three people who were also injured were ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were also taken to the hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem.

More: Pindula News