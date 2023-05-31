Tecno Camon 20 Now Available In Zimbabwe, Price, Full Specs

Tecno Mobile Zimbabwe launched its latest phone, the Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro in Zimbabwe this week.

The phone was launched at an event in the country’s capital, Harare on 30 May, marking its availability in Zimbabwe. Also available alongside the standard Camon 20, is the Camon 20 Pro.

The phone can now be bought at official Tecno retailers throughout the country.

Camon 20 Price

The Camon 20’s price range at retailers in Zimbabwe will be from about $210 to $230.

The Tecno Camon is a mid-range phone, which means higher capacity than typical Tecno entry-level smartphones like Pop. The price is a reflection of that.

The Camon 20 Pro on the other hand is ranging between $235 and $260.

Camon 20 and 20 Pro full specifications

The only difference between the Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro is the processor.

Camon 20 Camon 20 Pro Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Fast-charging 33W（Default 18W Charger) 33W （Default 18W Charger) Storage memory 256GB 256GB RAM 8GB (plus 8GB virtual ) 8GB (plus 8GB virtual ) Connectivity 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2H, 3G, 4G LTE Display 6.7 inches AMOLED with Fingerprint on Display 6.7 inches AMOLED with Fingerprint on Display

120Hz Wear Resistance – IP53, dust and splash resistant Resolution 1080*2400 Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 Mediatek Helio G99 Processor Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Rear Camera 64MP /2MP/ AI CAM/ Quad Flash(Ring-Flash) 64MP /2MP/ AI CAM/ Quad Flash(Ring-Flash) Selfie Camera 32MP 32MP Video 1080p at 30fps on both cameras 1080p at 30fps on both cameras USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Operating System Android 13 with HIOS 13 Android 13 with HIOS 13

The 20 standard has a Mediatek Helio G85 while the Pro version has a Mediatek Helio G99 processor.

While at face value this difference may seem small, its impact is very significant. The G99 processor on the Camon 20 Pro is a much newer processor than the G85 and far outpaces the standard one on the general speed of the phone. It just processes things faster. It is also more efficient in power management so the battery lasts longer after every charge.

You can see a full comparison of the 2 processors here.

