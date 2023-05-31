Woman Helps Husband Rape Landlord's Daughter (14)

A Budiriro woman was arrested after she allegedly helped her husband rape her 14-year-old landlord’s daughter on 25 May this year.

The suspect, who is 19 years old, is said to have held down the girl while her husband aged 21 years raped her.

It is alleged that the woman had initially pestered the young girl to have sex with her husband.

The alleged rape took place at the husband’s friend’s house where the girl was held against her will for three days until her father contacted the woman to enquire about her whereabouts.

Speaking to H-Metro, the girl’s father said that on Africa Day, his daughter and the woman went to Budiriro 1 Shopping Centre to sell second-hand shoes.

He alleged that at around 8 PM, the woman’s husband hired a vehicle to ferry his wife and the girl to Budiriro CABS to attend a church service.

But instead of going to church, they went to an unknown address in Budiriro CABS where the woman’s friend resides.

It was at the house that the husband allegedly demanded sex from the girl and fondled her breasts in the presence of his wife.

The woman allegedly persuaded the juvenile to have sexual intercourse with her husband, but she refused.

The husband then raped the girl without protection while his wife held her hands.

The girl’s father eventually phoned the woman asking about his daughter’s whereabouts.

On 28 May at around 8 AM, the woman sent the girl home in the company of another man.

The girl revealed the matter to her father, who made a police report.

ZRP spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the man and his wife were arrested and the girl was taken to the Family Support Clinic for medical examination.

More: Pindula News