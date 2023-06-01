2023 Elections: Here Is What Happens After Election Date Proclamation

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday proclaimed 23 August 2023 as the date for the harmonised general election [presidential, parliamentary and local authority].

Below are some important things to know about the upcoming elections:

Who is eligible to vote?

Only those registered to vote two days after the proclamation are eligible to vote in this year’s election.

When will ballot papers be printed?

The Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) will print ballot papers after the sitting of the nomination Court on 21 June.

How much must candidates pay as Nomination Fees?

According to Statutory Instrument 144 of 2022, the presidential candidate nomination fee is US$20 000, up from US$1 000 in this year’s election.

A Member of Parliament and local authority candidate will pay US$1 000 up from US$50.

A proportional representation member will pay US$200, up from US$100 to participate in this year’s election.

The date for the run-off/re-run

President Mnangagwa set 02 October 2023 as the date for a run-off for the election of the office of the President if such a poll becomes necessary in terms of Section 38(1)(a)(iii) of the Electoral Act.

A presidential election run-off is held if no candidate gets 50 percent of the valid votes cast and above.

The top two candidates in the elections automatically qualify for the run-off and the winner is required to garner 50 percent plus one vote.

Zimbabwe held its first-ever presidential run-off also known as a re-run in 2008.

However, Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai withdrew from the race citing violence against its supporters and ZANU PF’s Robert Mugabe was declared the winner after the election.

What now for Electoral Amendment Bill before Parliament?

ZEC chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana was recently quoted as saying that said once the President proclaims the election date, the commission will run an election with existing law.

When will parliament be dissolved?

Parliament will be dissolved at midnight on the day before the first polling day in the next general election called in terms of section 144 of the constitution.

Who qualifies to be an election candidate?

A presidential candidate should be a Zimbabwean citizen by birth or descent, should be at least 40 years of age, ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe and a registered voter.

A person who has already held office as President under this Constitution for two terms, whether continuous or not, is disqualified for election as President or Vice-President.

A person is qualified for election as a Member of the National Assembly if he or she is registered as a voter and is at least twenty-one years of age. A Senate candidate should be at least forty years of age.

