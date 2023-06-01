Marvelous Nakamba Says It Proved A "Good Decision" Joining Luton Town On Loan

Marvelous Nakamba said it was a good decision to join Luton Town on loan from Aston Villa in the January transfer window after helping the club reach the Premier League for the first time in their history at the weekend, reported Luton Town Today.

Luton was one of the founding members of the Premier League in 1992 having been in English football’s top-flight division the previous season and voted for its organisation.

However, the “Hatters”, were relegated the season before the Premier League’s introduction.

When asked whether his move to the Hatters had been a good one, Nakamba, said:

Yes, of course. But also credit to them, because the coach, the board, everyone, it was them who made it for me to come here, so credit to them. It has been fantastic, since my first day, it has been absolutely amazing. Also now, seeing the supporters and the community out, everyone out, it’s a fantastic moment for the club, for the community, really exciting. The players, technical staff, the board everyone, they just said, it’s a good group of players, humble players, willing to give everything to achieve their dreams, so it was easy to fit in I was working hard, and people were working with dedication, discipline and everything, so I realised I was coming to join a group that is focusing and dedicated to what they do in training. Also, they help each other, so credit to the group of players and everyone, I think they deserve it.

The Hwange-born 29-year-old Warriors midfielder moved to Villa Park in 2019 from Belgian side Club Brugge for a fee believed to be around £11m million, signing a five-year contract.

However, he only made 18 appearances in the 2021/22 season in all competitions and hadn’t featured since May 2022 before his move to Luton in January 2023.

Nakamba’s first action for Luton came as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Stoke City.

He then started the 1-1 draw at Coventry and played in all but one of the next 19 matches, only rested for the dead rubber with Hull City.

He started both play-off semi-final legs against Sunderland, and the final at Wembley, Luton beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties.

Nakamba was on target with Town’s third attempt, after the game had finished 1-1.

