Nakamba Hints That His Future Might Be At Luton Town

Marvelous Nakamba has hinted that he is open to returning to Luton Town on a permanent basis ahead of their first season in the Premier League next term.

Nakamba (29) became an integral part of the Hatters’ first XI after moving to Kenilworth Road in the January transfer window and quickly became a huge favourite with supporters.

For Luton, he played 20 times in total in the holding role and the club overcame Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in the Championship play-off on Saturday to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Zimbabwean international, who has another year left on his deal at Aston Villa, was asked during the post-match function in the Town Hall if he would be signing for Luton next term. He said:

You can never say never in life, only God knows the future. Now I’m happy, we are celebrating, hopefully, you never know. I just have to celebrate now with Luton and hopefully for the best outcome that will come, I will be grateful for it.

Nakamba moved to Villa Park in 2019 from Belgian side Club Brugge for a fee believed to be around £11m million, signing a five-year contract.

During his time with Club Brugge, he played five times in the Champions League against AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Nakamba made his first appearance for Villa in a 6–1 emphatic victory against Crewe Alexandra in an EFL Cup game.

He then made his Premier League debut on 16 September 2019, in a 0–0 draw against West Ham at Villa Park.

On 31 January 2023, English Championship club Luton FC announced they had signed Nakamba from Aston Villa on a loan deal for the rest of the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, reports last week suggested that Nakamba, along with other five Aston Villa players, who left on loan in January, will be moved permanently at the end of the season.

