Bata Stadium Allowed To Host Premier Soccer League Matches, Again

The ZIFA First Instance Body (FIB) has given Bata Stadium in Gweru, Midlands province, the green light to host Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches, again.

The stadium is home to top-flight side Sheasham Football Club who will host Herentals in a league encounter on Saturday.

FIB inspected Bata Stadium earlier this week and made the decision to have Sheasham play their home games at the venue.

The stadium was initially given the green light by the FIB to host league games but barely a week after Sheasham hosted Highlanders at the venue, the PSL Emergency Committee suspended the use of the stadium until all the work was completed.

Some of the work that needed to be completed at Bata Stadium included:

Clearing of debris

continuous maintenance of the turf (playing surface)

equipping the doping control room

completion of terraces

use of quarry stones in the parking areas

use of non-slippery material on the tunnel pathway

complete signposting of the facility.

Meanwhile, Sheasham face disciplinary action from the PSL after they failed to fulfill a fixture against CAPS United which had been scheduled for Mandava Stadium a fortnight ago.

Sheasham argued they had no money to travel from Gweru to Zvishavane, saying they had sunk all their resources into improvements on Bata Stadium.

The club will most likely be fined and at the same time lose three points.

Below are the PSL Matchday 12 fixtures

Friday: Simba Bhora v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Herentals (Bata).

Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Greenfuel v FC Platinum (Gibbo), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Manica Diamonds (Colliery).

Simba Bhora and Triangled United played to a 1-1 at the National Sports Stadium this Friday.

The match between Dynamos versus ZPC Kariba on Sunday and the Yadah versus Ngezi Platinum Stars game on Monday will be broadcast LIVE on ZTN Prime.

More: Pindula News