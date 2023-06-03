Johannesburg Urges Caution With Heating Appliances During Winter Season

Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku, a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety in Johannesburg, is calling on residents to exercise caution when using heating appliances during the winter season.

He said the use of heating appliances, stoves, candles, and fires (Imbawula) increases the risk of fire incidents during colder months. The MMC emphasizes the importance of fire safety practices to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents. Tshwaku said the recent fire incident that claimed the life of a woman in Drieziekr, near Orange Farm, is a tragic reminder of the dangers of heating appliances.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the MMC urges residents to never leave heating appliances unattended, especially during load-shedding, and to prioritize fire safety measures. Reads the statement: