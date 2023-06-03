Johannesburg Urges Caution With Heating Appliances During Winter Season
Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku, a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety in Johannesburg, is calling on residents to exercise caution when using heating appliances during the winter season.
He said the use of heating appliances, stoves, candles, and fires (Imbawula) increases the risk of fire incidents during colder months. The MMC emphasizes the importance of fire safety practices to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents. Tshwaku said the recent fire incident that claimed the life of a woman in Drieziekr, near Orange Farm, is a tragic reminder of the dangers of heating appliances.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, the MMC urges residents to never leave heating appliances unattended, especially during load-shedding, and to prioritize fire safety measures. Reads the statement:
The MMC, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku stated, “Our EMS team responded to a fire incident that claimed the life of a woman in Drieziekr, near Orange Farm in the early hours of this morning. The woman fell asleep after turning on a two plate stove to keep warm. Just last weekend, there was a multiple shack fire incident in Setjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra. I urge all residents to exercise caution when using heating appliances, always ensure that they are never left unattended, especially during load-shedding. Furthermore, I would like to offer my condolences to the family of the woman who lost her life due to a fire in Drieziek this morning.”
By working together and prioritizing fire safety measures, we can ensure a safe winter season for everyone in the City of Johannesburg.
For any fire emergency incidents, residents can contact the Emergency Management Services directly at 011 375 5911 or by dialling 112 on your mobile phones.