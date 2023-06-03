Nine Arrested For Stealing R36M From A Deceased Businessman

Nine people, including a police officer, have been arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo for stealing more than R36 million from a deceased foreign national businessman.

The First National Bank (FNB) employee, Thabiso Matenda, allegedly opened a profile of the deceased without authorization and stole the money. The stolen funds were transferred to different bank accounts that were created, and the money was spent.

Moses Banda, 48, who is believed to be the mastermind, as well as Johannesburg couple, Nomaphelo Sethi, 28, and Rody Martial Nzeya, 43 were also arrested in connection with the case. The couple was allegedly given R6 million and was later arrested in July when they fought over the money, which was discovered to be stolen.

The Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, stated that they will arrest all those involved in the case, and the accused will be convicted and given harsh sentences. News24 cites Maluleke as saying:

Major General Gopz Govender, the provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo, has declared that all individuals involved in the case of stealing more than R36 million from a deceased foreign national businessman will be arrested. It is his belief that all the accused will be convicted and given severe sentences.