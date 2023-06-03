Zimbabwean Man And His Pregnant Daughter Found Dead In Makhanda, Eastern Cape

A 49-year-old Zimbabwean man and his 23-year-old pregnant daughter were found dead in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, which has caused a stir in the community. The police have opened a murder case and inquest docket. The victims ran a bakery together and lived on Hill Street.

The police and Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town are refusing to disclose their identities. The young woman’s body was found inside the bakery with a blood stain on her head, but no visible injuries. A week later, her father’s body was found hanging from a tree near Worcester Street. A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the causes of their deaths.

The man was believed to have sexually abused and impregnated his daughter, leading to the killings and his suicide. The Zimbabwean authorities and community in South Africa are grappling with the tragedy.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said officers were dispatched to the scene of a suspected suicide when a security officer discovered the father’s body. Nkohli said:

Police can also confirm that the deceased was a person of interest in the murder case, which occurred at the bakery in Makhanda on Sunday, 21 May.

Zimbabweans in Makhanda are assisted by the Zimbabwe Consulate in Cape Town.

The Zimbabwe Migrant and Refugee Support Network expressed shock and offered psycho-social and financial support to the family. They will assess the needs and assist in repatriating and burying the bodies. Further details will be communicated later.