Diaspora Latest News
Zimbabweans Recount Their Experiences In Sudan Following Conflict
4 days ago
23 Comments
ZEP Holders Waiting For Outcome Of Court Outcome On Termination
1 week ago
20 Comments
Update On Evacuation Of Zimbabweans From Sudan
1 week ago
20 Comments
Zimbabwean Banker Migrates To UK, Fails To Get A Banking Job, Works As A Security Guard
1 week ago
51 Comments
Litigants In Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Court Case Receive Twitter Threats
2 weeks ago
20 Comments
Gauteng High Court Reserves Judgement In Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Case
2 weeks ago
14 Comments
"ZEP Holders Now Deserve South African Permanent Residence Status"
2 weeks ago
7 Comments
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Face Irreparable Harm, Says SA Lawyer
2 weeks ago
12 Comments
SA Home Affairs Minister's Decision On ZEP Does Not Take Away Their Rights - Lawyers
2 weeks ago
18 Comments
Terminating ZEP Without Proper Public Consultation Unlawful, South African NGO Tells Court
3 weeks ago
3 Comments
"One Million Zimbabweans Affected By ZEP Cancellation"
3 weeks ago
12 Comments
Update On Applications Challenging Termination Of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP)
3 weeks ago
17 Comments
Zimbabweans Feared Dead In Limpopo Province Kombi Accident
1 month ago
5 Comments
South Africa Allows Applicants Of Long-term Visas Or Waivers To Stay Till 31 December 2023
1 month ago
8 Comments
Zimbabwean Woman, Jennifer Ndlovu, Nominated For 2 Global Awards
1 month ago
14 Comments
Latest Jobs
Bell Petroleum
Administrative Assistant
7 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 07, 2023
Creative Credit
Country Sales Representatives x4
13 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 26, 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Hardware Shop Supervisor
24 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Cleaner
27 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Creative Credit
Motorbike country sales representative x20
36 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 26, 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
E-Channels Support Analyst
46 minutes ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
E-Channels Specialist
2 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
Practical Brands
Junior Graphics Designer
3 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 19, 2023
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Undergraduate Degree Programmes: 2023 August Intake
1 day ago
Deadline:
May. 31, 2023