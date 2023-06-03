ZRP: 4 Dead, 11 Injured In Juliasdale-Nyanga Road Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on June 02, 2023, at the 26-kilometre peg along Juliasdale-Nyanga Road that killed four people, while eleven others sustained injuries. The accident involved a Nissan Caravan carrying thirty school pupils and travelling towards Watsomba.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZRP said the vehicle veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its left side. The bodies of the deceased individuals have been taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at the same hospital. Reads the police statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police also confirmed another fatal road traffic accident that took place on June 01, 2023, at approximately 1700 hours along Simon Mazorodze Road, opposite Varun Pepsi Beverages. A male pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was hit by a Hino Dutro vehicle while attempting to cross the road. The victim was immediately taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead upon admission.