Disasters/Emergencies/Crisis/Calamity Latest News
Chief Sigola From Umzingwane District Has Died
1 day ago
25 Comments
Four People Die, 13 Injured In Banket-Mazvikadei Road Accident
2 days ago
32 Comments
20 Passengers Injured As Zebra Kiss Bus Veers Off The Road
1 week ago
32 Comments
President Mnangagwa’s Escort Team Members Die In An Accident
1 week ago
35 Comments
Pastor Drowned While Baptising Congregants
1 month ago
43 Comments
Chinhoyi Family In Accident On Way To UFIC Service, 4 Youths Die
1 month ago
22 Comments
Pictures: Cyclone Freddy Has Killed Over 320 In Malawi
1 month ago
11 Comments
Cyclone Freddy: AFM Of Zimbabwe In Solidarity With AFM Malawi
1 month ago
14 Comments
Headman Nkunzi Has Died, Declared Liberation War Hero
1 month ago
13 Comments
Twin Sisters Die In Beitbridge Fire
1 month ago
27 Comments
Police Concerned As More Minors Drown
2 months ago
9 Comments
Two Minors Die From Water Burns, Drowning
2 months ago
15 Comments
Dogs Maul 17-year-old Boy To Death In Banket, Owner Terrorizing Villagers
2 months ago
29 Comments
Latest Jobs
More
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Undergraduate Degree Programmes: 2023 August Intake
16 hours ago
Deadline:
May. 31, 2023
Tearfund
Administrative Assistant
2 days ago
Deadline:
May. 15, 2023
Tearfund
Country Director
2 days ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
Tearfund
Programme Director
2 days ago
Deadline:
May. 08, 2023
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Intensive Care Nurse
2 days ago
Deadline:
May. 12, 2023
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Chef
2 days ago
Deadline:
May. 12, 2023
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Dentist
2 days ago
Deadline:
May. 12, 2023
Sandvik
Graduate Trainees: Mechatronics engineering
2 days ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023
Sandvik
Graduate Trainees: Purchasing and Supply
2 days ago
Deadline:
May. 05, 2023