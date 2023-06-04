Marry Mubaiwa Loses Appeal Against Conviction For Forging Marriage Certificate

Marry Mubaiwa, the ex-wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, has lost her appeal against her conviction and sentence for forging a marriage certificate. Mubaiwa reportedly forged Chiwenga’s signature on a marriage certificate to upgrade their customary union.

In April 2022, a Harare magistrate convicted and fined her $60,000, suspended 12 months of her sentence, and removed the option of community service due to ill health.

High Court judges of appeal Justices Benjamin Chikowero and Pisirai Kwenda dismissed her appeal, stating that the sentence imposed was wholly non-custodial and fell within the range set by Parliament. The Standard cites them as saying:

The trial court considered that the circumstances of the case called for the need to reform the appellant as well as to deter her and like-minded persons from committing similar offences.

The lower court found her guilty of knowingly making a false statement to then judge president George Chiweshe that Chiwenga had agreed to solemnise their marriage, which was not the case.

The court heard that Chief Magistrate now Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi offered himself as the marriage officer and travelled to the venue of the intended marriage to preside over the wedding, only to find that the supposed bride was attending to her husband in South Africa.