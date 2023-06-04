Real Madrid Confirms Eden Hazard's Early Contract Termination

Real Madrid Football Club has confirmed that Eden Hazard, one of the Premier League’s biggest stars, will leave the club this month after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract a year early. The 32-year-old Belgian joined Madrid from Chelsea in July 2019, signing a five-year deal worth an initial €100 million. However, his four seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu have been plagued by persistent injury problems, with just six La Liga appearances this season, four of them as a substitute, and no goals scored.

In a statement released on Saturday, Real Madrid announced that they have reached an agreement with Hazard to release him from the club as of June 30, 2023. The statement, seen by Pindula News, also expressed the club’s affection for Hazard and wished him and his family the best of luck in his new period. Reads the statement:

Real Madrid Football Club and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will leave the club as of 30 June 2023. Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, during which time he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups. Real Madrid would like to express our affection to Eden Hazard and we wish him and his family the best of luck for the next stage of his career.

Hazard’s injury problems began during his first season in Madrid, with an ankle fracture requiring surgery and the insertion of a metal plate, causing further problems that led to its removal two years later.

As a result, Hazard never recovered his form and fitness, and his preferred left-wing position was occupied by rising star Vinicius Junior. He retired from international football in December 2022 after Belgium’s group-stage exit at the World Cup. A month earlier, Hazard had apologised to Real Madrid fans in an interview with the newspaper Marca, rating his impact on the field as “zero” and saying he would accept a move this summer.