Zimbabwe Reiterates Civil Servants Are Banned From Holding Political Office

The Zimbabwean government has reiterated that civil servants are banned from holding any political party office. A “confidential” memo dated May 17, 2023, was sent out by the Public Service Commission, which regulates the behavior of civil servants, outlining conduct with regards to political activities in government.

The memo emphasized that no member of the civil service may act in a partisan manner, further the interests of any political party or cause, prejudice the lawful interests of any political party or cause, or violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person. Moreover, members of the civil service must not hold any political party office.

The circular provided a procedure that members of the Public Service who intend to stand as candidates for parliamentary and local government elections must follow. They should submit a letter notifying the commission of their intentions and will be deemed to have resigned from the Public Service once their nomination is accepted.

The memo also stated that former members who lost elections could be reappointed provided a suitable post exists, and the interpretation of the circular rests with the Public Service. Heads of ministries were directed to ensure that every member has sight of the memo by May 30, 2023. This new memo replaces all previous circulars dealing with the participation of members in harmonized elections. Reads the memo: