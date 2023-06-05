Armed Robbers Pounce On Duo Just Before Depositing US$78K Into A Bank

Two unknown suspects, armed with knives and paper spray, attacked two victims who were preparing to deposit money at the bank on June 3, 2023, at Satguru Travels, stealing a bag containing US$78,000 and three cellphones. Harare police are conducting an investigation into the robbery and urged anyone with information about the incident is urged to report to the nearest police station. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police said:

Armed robbery cases at banks and other financial institutions in Zimbabwe are frequent occurrences. In recent years, there have been numerous high-profile incidents of armed robberies that have targeted banks and their customers. Typically, these incidents involve armed suspects who enter the bank premises and demand money from customers and staff at gunpoint.

In September 2022, five armed robbers robbed CBZ Bank’s Fife Street branch in Bulawayo, getting away with US$70,000. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi reported then that the armed robbers masqueraded as genuine customers and queued like everyone else in the banking hall. They then pounced on the bank manager and stole US$70,000. The suspects also jammed the exit door on their way out before escaping.

The robbery followed a similar incident in August at a Mukuru branch in the city centre, where armed robbers got away with over US$100,000.