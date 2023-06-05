Zimbabwe Police Investigate $103K Fraud By Siyaya Trading, Fake BE Forward Agency
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has released a statement indicating that it is currently investigating USD$102,636 fraud cases involving Siyaya Trading Company Private Limited, which has claimed to be an agent for BE Forward. The cases under investigation occurred between the 1st of January and the 28th of February 2023 and involve the purported importation of vehicles on behalf of unsuspecting members of the public.
Police investigations have revealed that victims approached the company’s offices located at Joina City, 2nd Floor, Harare, where they made payments for the importation of vehicles from Japan. The company promised to deliver the vehicles within eight weeks of payment. However, it has been discovered that half of the funds paid were used to purchase the vehicles, while the remaining amount was converted for personal use by the suspects. Consequently, 17 victims lost approximately USD$102,636.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZRP is appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi, one of the directors of Siyaya Trading Company Private Limited. Reads the statement:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating fraud cases involving purported import of vehicles on behalf of unsuspecting members of the public by a company known as Siyaya Trading Company Private Limited claiming to be a BE Forward agent. The cases are covering the period extending 1st January 2023 to 28th February 2023.
Investigations carried by the police established that the individuals approached the company’s offices situated at Joina City, 2nd Floor, Harare where they made payments for the import of purported vehicles from Japan. Delivery of the purported vehicles was said to be done within eight (8) weeks after payment. Half of the monies paid were however, channelled towards the purchase of the vehicles whilst the remainder was converted to own use by the suspects, resulting in the complainants not receiving the imported vehicles.
Resultantly, 17 victims were duped approximately USD$102 636 .00.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of one of the directors of the company, Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi. Anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.