Zimbabwe Police Investigate $103K Fraud By Siyaya Trading, Fake BE Forward Agency

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has released a statement indicating that it is currently investigating USD$102,636 fraud cases involving Siyaya Trading Company Private Limited, which has claimed to be an agent for BE Forward. The cases under investigation occurred between the 1st of January and the 28th of February 2023 and involve the purported importation of vehicles on behalf of unsuspecting members of the public.

Police investigations have revealed that victims approached the company’s offices located at Joina City, 2nd Floor, Harare, where they made payments for the importation of vehicles from Japan. The company promised to deliver the vehicles within eight weeks of payment. However, it has been discovered that half of the funds paid were used to purchase the vehicles, while the remaining amount was converted for personal use by the suspects. Consequently, 17 victims lost approximately USD$102,636.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZRP is appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of Evans Dilingilizwe Mbasopi, one of the directors of Siyaya Trading Company Private Limited. Reads the statement: