CCC Disqualifies Several Top Officials During Verification Process

Several Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) bigwigs in Bulawayo Province aspiring to represent the party in the 23 August elections were reportedly disqualified during the verification process.

The verification process started on Friday and ended on Saturday in Bulawayo.

NewsDay reported sources as saying most of the sitting councillors and some Members of Parliament were disqualified as the opposition party tries to remove suspected secret agents from genuine members.

Some aspiring candidates were reportedly disqualified for vote-buying and bussing supporters. Said a source:

Besides the 11th-hour disqualification of almost all incumbents, the process proceeded smoothly in all wards except in ward 24, where the caucus didn’t take place on numerous allegations of bussing (in of voters).

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba who will represent the party in Pelandaba-Tshabalala said:

I have just received a report from our security department that some of my good friends have been vetted out because you know this struggle has taken too long, so we are dealing with sell-outs and nincompoops in our midst.

Siziba made the remarks at the launch of the Deputy Prime Minister in the 2009-13 Government of National Unity, Arthur Mutambara’s book on Friday.

In Bulawayo’s Ward 25, there were alleged attempts to disqualify Alderman Mzamo Dube after he was overwhelmingly nominated. Said a source:

The process was chaotic because whoever was able to transport people was ahead. The process was also slow, and there was sheer disregard for people’s time. Vote-buying allegations were flying all over as some candidates were buying people with US$5 notes and alcohol.

In Cowdray Park, former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe will face Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube.

In Nkulumane, CCC will be represented by Desire Moyo, while Tendai Nyathi will represent the opposition party in Lobengula-Magwegwe where Kucaca Phulu is currently the MP.

The other nominees, subject to confirmation by the party are as follows:

Pumula – Chelesile Mahlangu

Bulawayo Central – urrender Kapoikulu

Luveve-Emakhandeni – Descent Bajila

Bulawayo North – Minenhle Gumede

Bulawayo South – Engineer Mangwendeza

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi – Desmond Makaza

Some CCC insiders claimed that ZANU PF affiliate, Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) was actively involved in several caucuses where they funded weaker candidates in various areas.

