Explainer: CCC Candidate Selection Process

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is yet to come up with its final list of candidates who will contest this year’s parliamentary and local government elections just over two months before the polls.

CCC abandoned primary elections and adopted a citizens-centred selection process whereby candidates are selected based on their ability to represent the interests of the people.

The process is in five stages namely:

Nomination which happened on 5 April 2023 Candidate acceptance confirmation in which nominated candidates were supposed to accept the nomination; Candidate vetting to weed out suspected secret agents Announcement of candidates that would have passed the vetting stage Consensus-building caucuses before the official announcement of victorious candidates

The CCC’s candidate nomination process is being conducted by an independent body, the Citizens’ Independent Candidate Selection Panel (CISP).

The Citizen Independent Selection Panel will deal with any complaints that will arise during the candidate selection process.

Speaking during an interview with NewZimbabwe.com in April this year, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa explained the rationale behind the candidate selection process. He said:

It’s novel and it’s modern and places the citizen at the centre of the process. Citizenocracy is government by the citizens. It’s a citizenocratic selection process. Citizens want candidates to be selected on merit, integrity, dignity, suitability and accountability. Citizens prefer representatives who are visible, accessible and available. Those leaders regularly report back to constituencies and communities to get instructions and progress on policies and national priorities of public interest. All these are going to be considered through a rigorous vetting panel that looks at these critical tests. In the event that we have more candidates nominated, citizens’ caucuses are convened. A citizen caucus is constituted of those who have subscribed to citizen philosophy and ideology in the constituency or in a particular ward. The process also involves wide consultation with stakeholders in that particular constituency or ward. Your community track record is the qualification to be nominated. It is your service to the nation and we have criteria for that, we are looking at three attributes of loyalty. You must pass that. The first is loyalty to the country. The second is loyalty to the people or the constituency. The third one is loyalty to God, the author of the universe. You can’t lead the people of God when you do not have a relationship with the God of the people.

