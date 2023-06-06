Itel P40 and Tecno Pop 7 Pro Compared. Which one is better?
The price of the Itel P40 and that of the Tenco Pop 7 Pro are comparable. While the P40 is slightly cheaper, someone who wants to buy would wonder – which one is better?
Here is a comparison of the two phones.
|Itel P40 ✅
|Tecno Pop 7 Pro
|Battery
|6000 mAh, Fast charging 18W ✅
|5000 mAh, Fast charging 1oW
|Storage Memory
|64GB
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Back Camera
|13-Megapixel
|13-Megapixel
|Selfie camera
|5-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|4G LTE network
|Yes
|Yes
|Processor
|Unisoc SC9863A
Octa-core CPU, 1.6 GHz
released: November 2018✅
|
Mediatek Helio A22,
|Screen size
|6.6” IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
|6.6” IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
|Android version
|Android 12 Go edition
|Android 12, HIOS 12
|Price on Pindula
|$107 ✅
|$110
As you can see from the comparison table, the phones are quite similar, with the exception of 3 things where the Itel P40 is better.
Is the Itel P40 a better phone than the Tecno Pop 7 Pro
The answer is Yes.
The Itel p40 has a larger battery at 6000 mAh, compared to the Tecno’s 5000 mAh. The itel P40 battery also charges faster.
The Itel P40’s Unisoc SC9863A is a slightly better processor than the Tecno Pop 7 Pro’s Helio A22. This means the P40 is faster in general even though they are both entry-level processors.
Which one would you choose?
At the end of the day, brands are a powerful thing. Some just love Tecno and others love Itel and that plays a part. Pindula would love to know in the comments which of the two phones you would take if given a choice.