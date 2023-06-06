Itel P40 and Tecno Pop 7 Pro Compared. Which one is better?

The price of the Itel P40 and that of the Tenco Pop 7 Pro are comparable. While the P40 is slightly cheaper, someone who wants to buy would wonder – which one is better?

Here is a comparison of the two phones.

Itel P40 ✅ Tecno Pop 7 Pro Battery 6000 mAh, Fast charging 18W ✅ 5000 mAh, Fast charging 1oW Storage Memory 64GB 64GB RAM 4GB 4GB Back Camera 13-Megapixel 13-Megapixel Selfie camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 4G LTE network Yes Yes Processor Unisoc SC9863A

Octa-core CPU, 1.6 GHz

released: November 2018✅ Mediatek Helio A22,

Quad-core 2.0 GHz

released: June 2018 Screen size 6.6” IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. 6.6” IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Android version Android 12 Go edition Android 12, HIOS 12 Price on Pindula $107 ✅ $110

As you can see from the comparison table, the phones are quite similar, with the exception of 3 things where the Itel P40 is better.

Is the Itel P40 a better phone than the Tecno Pop 7 Pro

The answer is Yes.

The Itel p40 has a larger battery at 6000 mAh, compared to the Tecno’s 5000 mAh. The itel P40 battery also charges faster.

The Itel P40’s Unisoc SC9863A is a slightly better processor than the Tecno Pop 7 Pro’s Helio A22. This means the P40 is faster in general even though they are both entry-level processors.

Which one would you choose?

At the end of the day, brands are a powerful thing. Some just love Tecno and others love Itel and that plays a part. Pindula would love to know in the comments which of the two phones you would take if given a choice.