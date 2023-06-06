Pindula|
Itel P40 and Tecno Pop 7 Pro Compared. Which one is better?

The price of the Itel P40 and that of the Tenco Pop 7 Pro are comparable. While the P40 is slightly cheaper, someone who wants to buy would wonder – which one is better?

Here is a comparison of the two phones.

  Itel P40 ✅ Tecno Pop 7 Pro
Battery 6000 mAh, Fast charging 18W  ✅ 5000 mAh, Fast charging 1oW
Storage Memory 64GB 64GB
RAM 4GB 4GB
Back Camera 13-Megapixel 13-Megapixel
Selfie camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
4G LTE network Yes Yes
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Octa-core CPU, 1.6 GHz
released: November 2018✅

Mediatek Helio A22, 
Quad-core 2.0 GHz
released: June 2018
Screen size 6.6” IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. 6.6” IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Android version Android 12 Go edition Android 12, HIOS 12
Price on Pindula $107 $110

 

As you can see from the comparison table, the phones are quite similar, with the exception of 3 things where the Itel P40 is better.

Is the Itel P40 a better phone than the Tecno Pop 7 Pro

The answer is Yes.

The Itel p40 has a larger battery at 6000 mAh, compared to the Tecno’s 5000 mAh. The itel P40 battery also charges faster.

The Itel P40’s Unisoc SC9863A is a slightly better processor than the Tecno Pop 7 Pro’s Helio A22. This means the P40 is faster in general even though they are both entry-level processors.

Which one would you choose?

At the end of the day, brands are a powerful thing. Some just love Tecno and others love Itel and that plays a part.  Pindula would love to know in the comments which of the two phones you would take if given a choice.

