The most powerful smartphone in the itel line-up with 6000 mAh battery, big 6.6 inch HD + IPS screen, 13 MP AI dual camera, dual security and three attractive colours. A powerful bouquet of features to empower your life.

Key Features:

6000 mAh battery with fast charging

4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, expandable up to 256GB

13MP AI dual rear camera

5MP front camera

Android 12 (Go edition)

6.6 inch HD+ IPS screen

Dual security (fingerprint sensor and face unlock)

Available in three colors: Force Black, Dreamy Blue, Luxurious Gold

The itel P40 is the perfect smartphone for those who are looking for a powerful and affordable device. With its long-lasting battery, large screen, and AI dual rear camera, the itel P40 is sure to meet your needs.

Order your itel P40 today and experience the power of a smartphone that is truly affordable.