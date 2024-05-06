The most powerful smartphone in the itel line-up with 6000 mAh battery, big 6.6 inch HD + IPS screen, 13 MP AI dual camera, dual security and three attractive colours. A powerful bouquet of features to empower your life.
Key Features:
- 6000 mAh battery with fast charging
- 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, expandable up to 256GB
- 13MP AI dual rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Android 12 (Go edition)
- 6.6 inch HD+ IPS screen
- Dual security (fingerprint sensor and face unlock)
- Available in three colors: Force Black, Dreamy Blue, Luxurious Gold
The itel P40 is the perfect smartphone for those who are looking for a powerful and affordable device. With its long-lasting battery, large screen, and AI dual rear camera, the itel P40 is sure to meet your needs.
Order your itel P40 today and experience the power of a smartphone that is truly affordable.