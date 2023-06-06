Losing CCC Aspiring Candidates Set To Appeal

Some Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates who failed in their bid to represent the party in the upcoming elections are reportedly set to appeal before the final list of successful candidates is announced.

CITE reported that some candidates who failed to make it to the list of nominees include current Bulawayo Metropolitan MP, Jasmine Toffa, CCC Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza, Njube -Lobengula MP Gift Banda, and former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami.

CCC had a citizens’ caucus meeting on Saturday in all provinces to confirm its election nominees. A source was quoted as saying:

Candidates who were dissatisfied with Saturday’s outcome might file their appeals within seven days before the final list is made public. Naturally, there won’t be an announcement within that period as we have seven days to make appeals. Judging from that it is quite definite there won’t be any announcement this week. There can’t be an announcement of who made it before these appeal processes are through, it’s only logical.

CCC insiders told CITE that getting the most nomination votes does not necessarily mean that one becomes the party’s candidate in the 23 August elections. Said the source:

We have what we call “Consensus preference” which when defined in the media is mobilisation of consensus in relation to numbers. But the person who gets the highest numbers in consensus preference will not automatically be the candidate and that is what people must bear in mind. There are boxes to tick such as if the said person has a role in the party, which position did they have, what does their CV look like, and what is their credibility, loyalty and service in the party? All these play a part, consensus preference is just one of the boxes that has to be ticked.

Former MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe received the most consensus preference votes to represent CCC in the newly constituted Cowdray Park constituency.

